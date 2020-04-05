Spain to extend virus state of emergency

5370537724001

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 more days until April 26 as the daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths has slowed again in one of the world's most hard-hit countries.

After speaking to Sanchez by telephone, opposition leader Pablo Casado tweeted on Saturday that the premier had informed him "that he will request Congress to extend the state of emergency" for the second time.