Spain to extend virus state of emergency

By AAP Newswire

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 more days until April 26 as the daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths has slowed again in one of the world's most hard-hit countries.

After speaking to Sanchez by telephone, opposition leader Pablo Casado tweeted on Saturday that the premier had informed him "that he will request Congress to extend the state of emergency" for the second time.

It was last extended through to April 11.

A government spokeswoman said Sanchez would announce the extension of the state of emergency, which has confined most Spaniards to their homes for three weeks already, at a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Spain's total death toll rose to 11,744 - the world's second highest after Italy - but the 809 people who died from the disease over the past 24 hours was below Friday's 932 and down from Thursday's daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said.

That represented a 7.0 per cent increase in total deaths, about a third of the pace of the around 20 per cent increase registered a week ago.

Meanwhile, the total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, when Spain overtook Italy in the total number of infections for the first time.

