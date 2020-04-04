World

Building collapses in Russia gas explosion

By AAP Newswire

Orekhovo-Zuyevo building collapse - AAP

1 of 1

A multi-storey residential building has collapsed in a gas explosion near the Russian capital Moscow.

According to Russian news agencies, the authorities said on Saturday that there are likely to be several injuries and deaths.

No further details were initially known.

The explosion occurred in the city of Orekhovo-Zuyevo, in the Moscow area.

There are currently strict curfews in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The inhabitants of the city and the surrounding area may leave their flats and houses only in an emergency.

