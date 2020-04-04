World

British PM Johnson stays in isolation

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson applauds National Health Service staff - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a raised temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the new coronavirus.

With the country nearing the end of its second week in lockdown, the UK death toll rose by nearly 700 to 3605 and the National Health Service said two nurses in their 30s died of the disease.

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said, only the fifth time she has done so other than at Christmas during her 68 years on the throne.

A weary-looking Johnson, sitting in a chair in an open-necked shirt, posted a video on Twitter from Downing Street on Friday.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature," he said.

"So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he added.

Johnson announced a positive test result on March 27, the first leader of a major power to do so.

The state-run NHS announced on Friday that two nurses, Aimee O'Rourke, 39, and Areema Nasreen, 36, had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

England's chief nurse Ruth May made an impassioned plea to the public to stay at home over the coming weekend, invoking the memories of the two nurses and describing them as remarkable women who were part of the NHS family.

"This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays," May said at a daily government news conference.

"But please, I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema. Please stay at home for them," she said.

Johnson initially adopted a relatively restrained approach to the outbreak compared with other European leaders but swiftly changed tack when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

He effectively shuttered the world's fifth-largest economy, instructing people to stay at home and and ordering schools, non-essential shops and social venues to close.

"Please, please stick with the guidance now," Johnson said in his video message.

Latest articles

National

More flights to get stranded Aussies home

Qantas and Virgin Australia will run regular flights for Australians to get home from four regional hubs after talks with the federal government.

AAP Newswire
National

Weather set to keep Victorians inside

Cold, wet and windy conditions should help to keep Victorians off the beaches and inside this weekend as restrictions to combat COVID-19 continue.

AAP Newswire
National

Flattening the virus curve not a ‘sprint’

The federal government will continue to push self-isolation measures as the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

US huddles indoors as virus deaths spike

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada have instituted sweeping stay-at-home directives on a day when the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 4800.

AAP Newswire