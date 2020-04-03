Virus poses ‘existential threat’ to Africa

5370537724001

Some African countries will have more than 10,000 coronavirus cases by the end of April, according to projections by health officials, while the continent has an "enormous gap" in the number of ventilators and other critical items.

Cases across Africa are now above 6,000 at what has been called the dawn of the outbreak, and the continent is "very, very close" to where Europe was after a 40-day period, the head of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong, told reporters.