World

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

By AAP Newswire

The Zaandam off the coast of Florida. - AAP

1 of 1

Australians and more than 2000 other passengers and crew trapped on two cruise ships off the coast of Florida for fear they may spread the coronavirus will soon end their nightmare voyages.

The holidaymakers on Holland America's Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships have had their dream vacations destroyed with South American nations refusing to allow them to dock, four elderly passengers dying and others needing immediate critical care.

At least two of the deaths were from COVID-19 while 97 passengers and 136 crew on both ships displayed "influenza-like symptoms", the cruise company said.

More than a hundred Australians are among those on board, with guests not leaving the ship since March 14 and having to self-isolate in their rooms since March 22.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis initially refused to allow the two ships to dock because he did not want sick passengers "dumped" in his state.

The Republican governor changed his mind on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said the passengers should be treated better.

"They're dying on the ship," Mr Trump said at Wednesday's White House press conference.

"I'm going to do what's right, not only for us but for humanity."

The ships were expected to dock at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday under strict protocols.

Passengers fit for travel will be transferred "straight from the ship to flights for onward travel home, the majority on charter flights".

"Out of an abundance of caution, these guests will be transported in coaches that will be sanitised, with limited person-to-person contact and while wearing masks," Holland America said in a statement.

The Zaandam embarked on a South America cruise from Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end in Chile on March 21.

Attempts were made and denied to disembark guests in Chile on March 15 and in other ports along its route to the US.

The Zaandam was allowed to sail through the Panama Canal into the Caribbean on Sunday.

Passengers who passed a medical screening were moved onto sister ship, the Rotterdam.

There were 808 guests and 583 crew on the Rotterdam and 442 guests and 603 crew on the Zaandam.

Latest articles

News

Big changes to the Good Friday Appeal in wake of coronavirus

THE Good Friday Appeal is going to look very different this year. For a start, you won’t be seeing door-to-door collections or tin rattlers at traffic lights – all coronavirus collateral damage. But even though the tins won’t be...

Brayden May
News

MP urges Echuca residents to look after mental health

MEMBER for Murray Plains Peter Walsh is encouraging community members to look after their mental health and check in with loved ones and neighbours as work continues to combat the spread of COVID-19. “If you are worried about coronavirus and...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca brothers celebrate birthdays with virtual party

ARCHIE and Charlie Flanigan have a tradition for their birthdays. They always have a party with their extended family. Sadly, isolation restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant the young brothers are stuck at home with no visitors...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

US huddles indoors as virus deaths spike

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada have instituted sweeping stay-at-home directives on a day when the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 4800.

AAP Newswire