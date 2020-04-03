World Bank approves $A3b in urgent funds

World

The World Bank says its board of executive directors has approved an initial $US1.9 billion ($A3.1 billion) in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 countries.

The World Bank also says it is moving quickly on projects in 40 other countries, and is working to redeploy resources in existing World Bank financed projects worth up to $US1.7b ($A2.8b).

The Bank has said it is prepared to spend up to $US160b ($A262b) over the next 15 months to combat the pandemic.

India, the third-largest economy in Asia, will receive $US1b ($A1.6b) to support better screening for the virus, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics; pay for personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards for those infected.

World Bank Group President David Malpass said the Bank was moving quickly to strengthen the ability of developing countries to respond to the fast-spreading virus.

"The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis," Malpass said in a statement on Thursday.

The funds approved on Thursday included $US200 million ($A328 million) for Pakistan, $US100m ($A164m) for Afghanistan and $US82.6m ($A135.4m) for Ethiopia, the Bank said.

The Bank said it was also helping countries obtain urgently needed medical supplies by asking suppliers on behalf of governments.

