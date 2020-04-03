EU apologises to Italy for virus response

The head of the European Commission has apologised to Italy for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis as the nation's death toll rose by 760 in a day.

There has been widespread dismay in Italy over Europe's response to the pandemic, starting with an initial failure to send medical aid, followed by a refusal amongst northern nations to endorse joint bonds to mitigate the cost of recovery.

The far-right League party has jumped on the discontent to call into question Italy's continued membership of the 27-nation bloc, while even staunch pro-Europeans have expressed consternation at the lack of empathy and support.

Italy, which has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country, said on Thursday its toll had risen by 760 over the last 24 hours to 13,915, slightly up on a day earlier.

The number of new cases was steady, growing by 4668 to 115,242.

In a letter published in the Italian daily La Repubblica, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said too many EU countries had initially focused on their own problems.

"They did not realise that we can only defeat this pandemic together, as a Union. This was harmful and could have been avoided," she wrote.

"Today Europe is rallying to Italy's side."

The main bone of contention is a request by Italy and eight other countries to issue "recovery bonds" on behalf of all euro zone countries to help fund efforts to rebuild national economies that are expected to dive deep into recession.

Conservative leaders in wealthy states such as Germany, the Netherlands and Austria have so far recoiled at the idea of issuing bonds with highly indebted nations such as Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged a rethink.

"I believe that everyone will eventually realise even in those countries that a shared, orderly, strong and rapid European response is the only solution," he told Spain's La Sexta television.

"A slow response would be a useless response."