Spanish virus toll up by 950 in 24 hours

By AAP Newswire

Coffins at a morgue in Barcelona

Spain's daily COVID-19 death toll has hit another high, with officials recording 950 deaths within the last 24 hours.

During the last five days, the country had recorded more than 800 deaths each day, but the figure never passed the 900 mark.

The latest figures reported by the Health Ministry bring the national tally up to 10,003 people who have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Despite the new figure, Health Minister Salvador Illa insisted there was reason for optimism, saying that the data shows that the curve has stabilised and "we have reached the highest point and things are slowing down".

Illa said the participation of everyone was required in order to further slow contagion, referring to the restrictions on movement that have been imposed on all 47 million people in Spain until April 11.

The number of patients who have staged a recovery also reached a high on Thursday, with 4100 people having been released from hospitals.

This means that, of the more than 110,000 people to have contracted the virus, nearly 27,000 are considered healed.

The figures also showed a slight improvement in Madrid, which has been the epicentre of the Spanish outbreak alongside Catalonia.

Of the 32,000 confirmed cases in the capital, some 12,400 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

