Italy has fewer virus deaths, cases grow

By AAP Newswire

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 727 to 13,155, the Civil Protection Agency says, a significantly smaller increase than on the previous day and the lowest daily tally since March 26.

However, the number of new cases on Wednesday rose more sharply than on Tuesday, growing by 4782 against a previous 4053, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on February 21 to 110,574.

In Lombardy, the epicentre of the outbreak, the daily tallies of deaths and cases were both up compared with those of the day before, reversing the recent trend.

Of those originally infected country-wide, 16,847 had fully recovered on Wednesday, compared to 15,729 the day before.

There were 4035 people in intensive care, up from a previous 4023.

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for about 30 per cent of all global fatalities from the virus.

Italy's largest daily toll from the epidemic was registered last Friday, when 919 people died.

There were 889 deaths on Saturday, 756 on Sunday, 812 on Monday and 837 on Tuesday.

