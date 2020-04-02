Italy has fewer virus deaths, cases grow

5370537724001

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 727 to 13,155, the Civil Protection Agency says, a significantly smaller increase than on the previous day and the lowest daily tally since March 26.

However, the number of new cases on Wednesday rose more sharply than on Tuesday, growing by 4782 against a previous 4053, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on February 21 to 110,574.