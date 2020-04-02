Singapore has biggest daily virus increase

World

By AAP Newswire

Singapore's Health Ministry has confirmed 74 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, representing the biggest one-day increase since the outbreak began.

The city-state's total caseload has now reached 1000.

Of the newly-confirmed diagnoses, 54 were described by the ministry as "local".

The resurgence in cases with no recent overseas travel history reverses a trend of "imported" cases - mostly home-bound Singaporeans.

"Our focus now has to be on our locally transmitted cases, especially the cases that are still popping up," said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

