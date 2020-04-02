World

Australians stuck in Nepal to return home

By AAP Newswire

A young Australian girl waits inside a bus - AAP

1 of 1

Stranded tourists from Australia and New Zealand have boarded a chartered flight out of Nepal.

The Nepal Airlines flight had 222 Australians and 28 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents onboard and is scheduled to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday.

Passengers will face a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Nepal's government has imposed a lockdown until April 7 halting flights, ordering vehicles off the roads, shutting down businesses and shuttering major markets.

Similar flights have rescued stranded German, French and US citizens out of Nepal in the past few days.

Nepal has reported five confirmed cases including one person who has recovered from it.

Latest articles

World

Australians stuck in Nepal to return home

Australian and New Zealand tourists in Nepal have boarded a chartered flight bound for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
World

Putin works remotely after virus contact

Russian President Vladimir Putin is working remotely and holding a government meeting by video conference after meeting a doctor now diagnosed with coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire