Putin works remotely after virus contact

By AAP Newswire

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with hospital chief Denis Protsenko. - AAP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting by video conference, the Kremlin says, a day after a doctor who met Putin last week said he had been diagnosed with the virus.

Denis Protsenko last week gave Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital and shook hands with the Russian leader. Protsenko is now self-isolating in his office.

The Kremlin, which has said that everything is fine with Putin's health, said on Wednesday he was keeping his distance from other people and preferred to work remotely.

