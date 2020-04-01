World

Cauliflower costs have Kiwis up in arms

By AAP Newswire

Kiwis are complaining of paying $NZ13 for one cauliflower. - AAP

1 of 1

Which supermarket item has New Zealanders complaining in droves during their lockdown supermarket shopping?

Not soap, hand sanitiser, bread or toilet paper.

Instead, it's the humble cauliflower.

A government-initiated 'price watch' form set up to get public feedback has revealed the vegetable is the number one issue for Kiwis as they stock up through the lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the first day of its operation, 990 submissions were made and one message was coming through loud and clear.

"The most common complaint was ... the high price of cauliflower," Ms Ardern said, struggling to deny her smile at the news.

Kiwis have told the government they've been asked to pay $NZ13 ($A12.65) for a single cauliflower during the lockdown.

"We are taking these complaints seriously," Ms Ardern said.

Supermarkets are on the front line of New Zealand's shutdown, with butchers and greengrocers all shut down, along with restaurants, which have not even been allowed to offer takeaway or delivery.

That's placed a huge burden on the major retailers, which have employed thousands of extra workers to manage the demand.

Around the country, supermarkets have set up lines in their car parks for people to wait for entry.

During peak times, Kiwis are waiting - with a two metre distance either side of them in line - for up to an hour to head in and buy their goods.

And while the government and eagle-eyed New Zealanders are on high alert for price gouging during the lockdown, industry sources suggest there's little sinister about the cauliflower price.

A relatively hot summer in New Zealand, with little rain on much of North Island's agricultural land, has reduced supply of the Mediterranean favourite.

Ms Ardern said she - and the eagle-eyed Kiwis on the price-watch beat - would remain diligent.

"In some cases, it will simply be an issue of constrained supply, particularly when it comes to produce," she said.

"But we are investigating complaints that are made because this is a time when we want to know that New Zealanders are being treated fairly."

Latest articles

News

Peter Walsh calls for a stronger focus on locals

LEADER of The Nationals and Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has called on the Victorian Government to prioritise local people in the making of emergency care packs to assist those isolating as a result of COVID-19.

Riverine Herald
News

Drug court comes to regional Victoria

PEOPLE in Echuca who face drug-related criminal charges may soon avoid prison sentences with the expansion of Drug Court into regional Victorian cities of Ballarat and Shepparton. Drug court is a diversion program consisting of two parts...

Cassandra Power
News

Annie Vickers not in breach of Local Government Act

AN INVESTIGATION has found Campaspe Shire councillor Annie Vickers was not in breach of the Local Government Act after allegedly failing to declare conflicts of interest. The matter was discussed at the most recent council meeting after the Local...

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire