World

Trump signs off on deferring tariffs

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump. - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to defer US tariffs on goods from countries with most-favoured nation status for three months, to help ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the decision said.

The plan would not apply to tariffs on Chinese and European goods subject to Section 301 tariffs or to steel and aluminum subject to Section 232 tariffs.

The source said it remained unclear when Trump would sign an executive order deferring the levies. Once signed, it would give the US Treasury Department the authority to direct Customs and Border Protection to delay collecting tariffs on those imports for 90 days.

Some 400 chief executives of small, medium, and large companies from across the country urged Trump in a letter on Tuesday to delay the collection of duties for a period of 90 to 180 days to give companies access to cash that would normally be paid to the the US government, given virus-related shutdowns.

"Delaying duties helps us preserve cash flow - critically important during a prolonged period of little to no revenue," the CEOs wrote in a letter dated Tuesday. "At the same time, delaying duties does not undermine the effect of tariffs on trade flows because the money is still due."

Trade ministers from the United States and other Group of 20 (G20) major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential goods as the world battles the pandemic.

The deferral would apply to duties imposed on items from countries with most-favoured nation status, such as footwear and apparel, giving US importers of such items a temporary reprieve.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro last week denied a report that the administration was considering a broader tariff relief measure that would have included goods from China.

The modified plan affects a smaller subset of imports.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton police ‘fed up’ with locals disregarding social distancing rules

Shepparton police are “beyond frustrated” with locals disregarding social distancing guidelines, with their concerns coming after a seventh case of COVID-19 was confirmed for Greater Shepparton yesterday. Sergeant Darren Wagstaff said police...

Liz Mellino
News

New bathroom given to hero firey by Shepparton’s Highgrove Bathrooms

Ask Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi to summarise the past couple of months, and he’ll likely be lost for words. Because this summer has been nothing but heartbreaking and backbreaking for the northern Victorian firey, to a degree...

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire