World

April Fool coronavirus jokers face jail

By AAP Newswire

Man dressed as a clown in Jerusalem - AAP

1 of 1

From Thailand to India, countries have told people not to make April Fools' Day pranks related to coronavirus, with some threatening jail time as they seek to prevent the spread of rumours which could put lives at risk.

Tech giant Google, which is famous for its annual spoofs, has cancelled the tradition because of the pandemic which has killed about 40,000 people worldwide.

Thailand said on Tuesday that April Fools' Day jokes about the virus could be punished under a law carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.

"It's against the law to fake having COVID-19 this April Fools' Day," the government said on Twitter.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook to tell people not to prank about the virus, adding that anyone spreading rumours or false information could face up to three years in jail and/or a fine of up to NT$3 million ($A162,800).

In India, Maharashtra state's cyber security unit said it would take legal action against anyone spreading fake news on April Fools' Day.

"The state govt won't allow anyone to spread rumours/panic on #Corona," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, adding that he had instructed the authorities to "act swiftly & strongly (against) such miscreants".

Under the heading "Corona is no joke", Germany's health ministry also urged the public not to make up stories related to the virus.

With people relying on the internet and media for vital information about coronavirus, there are fears that jokes could fan the spread of misinformation.

From drinking cow urine to sleeping by chopped onions, myths about how people can catch and cure COVID-19 are already widely circulating.

The World Health Organisation has described it as an "infodemic", which could increase the spread of the virus among vulnerable people.

Google said it had suspended its annual April Fools' tradition "out of respect for all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let's save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one," it said in an internal email to staff.

Taylor Herring, a British PR agency whose clients include TV channels and international brands, advised all companies to ditch the jokes this year.

Others commented on Twitter that April Fools' Day had been cancelled because no one could make up anything more unbelievable than what is currently happening in the world.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Happy Clapper wins barrier trial

Popular veteran Happy Clapper has won a barrier trial ahead of his next start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Beauty Bolt has Adelaide lead-ups at home

Grahame Begg has his sights set on the Australasian Oaks in Adelaide with Beauty Bolt but the filly will have her lead-up races in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Nature Strip favourite for G1 TJ Smith

The Group One TJ Smith Stakes has attracted a star-studded field of 13 with favourite Nature Strip one of nine individual Group One winners set to clash.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

China’s Hubei eases coronavirus curbs

The province at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak is returning to normal as the mainland reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire