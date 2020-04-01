World

New Marriott data breach affects millions

By AAP Newswire

Marriott hotel - AAP

1 of 1

Marriott says guests' names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.

Marriott said on Tuesday approximately 5.2 million guests worldwide may have been affected.

The information taken may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, loyalty information for linked companies like airlines and room preferences.

Marriott said it's still investigating but it doesn't believe credit card information, passport numbers or driver's licence information was accessed.

Marriott said it noticed an unexpected amount of guest information was accessed at the end of February using the login credentials of two employees at a franchised property.

The company said it believes the activity began in mid-January.

Marriott has disabled those logins and is assisting authorities in their investigation.

The company didn't say whether the employees whose logins were used were suspected.

In November 2018, Marriott announced a massive data breach in which hackers accessed information on as many as 383 million guests.

In that case, Marriott said unencrypted passport numbers for at least 5.25 million guests were accessed, as well as credit card information for 8.6 million guests.

Latest articles

News

New bathroom given to hero firey by Shepparton’s Highgrove Bathrooms

Ask Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi to summarise the past couple of months, and he’ll likely be lost for words. Because this summer has been nothing but heartbreaking and backbreaking for the northern Victorian firey, to a degree...

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Two patients at GV Health with COVID-19

Another person at Goulburn Valley Hospital is being treated for COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients with the virus to two. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the patients have been in isolation at the hospital. “These...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

China’s Hubei eases coronavirus curbs

The province at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak is returning to normal as the mainland reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire