UK says restrictions helping virus battle

Britain's near-lockdown is having a "big effect" on social contacts as it races to limit the spread of coronavirus and avoid overwhelming the country's intensive care units, the government says.

"It's important that we do this now to get the numbers below NHS (National Health Service) ICU capacity," Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance told reporters when asked about the measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is infected with the coronavirus, last week ordered everyone to stay at home except for trips for food shopping, medical needs or one form of exercise per day.

Vallance said the lockdown and other social distancing measures are already having a "very big effect on contacts".

But he said it was "premature" to discuss how long the restrictions might last.

Britain's deaths from coronavirus jumped by 180 to 1408 on Monday, marginally below the increases reported in the previous three days.

The government has confirmed more than 22,000 infections but estimates by health advisers suggest hundreds of thousands of people could be infected and that Britain should expect up to 20,000 deaths.

Prince Charles, 71, has ended his self-isolation following his positive test for the coronavirus, his office said.

"Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," Clarence House said, using another of Charles' royal titles.

Clarence House reported on Wednesday that Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering "mild symptoms".

It did not say when he first reported the symptoms.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," it said.