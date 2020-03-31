World

German gunman ‘not motivated by racism’

By AAP Newswire

Memorial service for the victims of the shootings in Hanau - AAP

1 of 1

German federal police investigators believe the attacker who carried out a deadly shooting spree in Hanau last month was not primarily motivated by racism, local media reports say.

The suspect, who has been identified only as Tobias R, reportedly chose his victims with the aim of attracting the most attention possible for his conspiracy theories involving secret service surveillance.

He did not go through a "typical right-wing extremist radicalisation," the broadcasters WDR and NDR, and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported.

A federal prosecution spokesman declined to comment on Monday, saying that investigations are ongoing.

Tobias R shot dead nine people of foreign descent during the February 19 attack in the centre of Hanau.

The 43-year-old then returned home and killed himself and his 72-year-old mother.

He had disseminated woolly thoughts, abstruse conspiracy theories and xenophobic views online.

The reports suggest a change of focus by investigators.

Prosecution officials said from soon after the attack that there were "serious indications of a racist motivation".

According to the media reports, the investigators believe that racism did not dominate the suspect's ideology.

Rather, they say, he was caught up in conspiracy theories related to intelligence services and suffered from paranoia.

Latest articles

Ernesto's Manifesto

Nine Coronas!!

Two weeks ago a friend of mine who is a well respected and now, retired GP explained to me how immunity from a virus is gained. Exposure to a mild form of the virus allows the body to develop antibodies that in turn fight the more virulent forms of...

Belligerent Bruce
Ernesto's Manifesto

Grand Theft Water!

https://www. michaelwest. com. au/barnaby-joyce-angus-taylor-australia-and-the-caribbean/

Belligerent Bruce
Ernesto's Manifesto

Zero Credibility!

The regular articles in the “Shepparton News” featuring interviews with community leaders about their views on climate change have in the main been informative and interesting, but the latest one on February 4th which features National Party MP...

Belligerent Bruce

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

Britain wakes up to coronavirus lockdown

Britons are beginning their first day in virtual lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus amid complaints the advice is confusing or doesn’t go far enough.

AAP Newswire