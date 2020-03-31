World

Prince Harry, Meghan leave royal roles

By AAP Newswire

UK royals - AAP

1 of 1

Prince Harry and his US wife Meghan have posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles.

Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the royal family in January by hastily announcing plans to take a step back from their royal roles.

A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch will have them go their own way from April.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple said in the last message they will post on their Sussex Royal Instagram page.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

Latest articles

News

Global bear hunt arrives in Lockington

WE’RE going on a bear hunt. Teddy bears have been popping up in windows in various cities, and now Lockington, as a part of a socially distanced bear hunt.

Anna McGuinness
News

Three men arrested over Bendigo and Campaspe fires

THREE men have been arrested in relation to about 40 bush and grass fires which had been lit across the Bendigo and Campaspe region in recent months.

Campaspe News
News

Dumped rubbish infuriates residents

ROCHESTER residents have openly expressed their disappointment after rubbish was found dumped on Diggora Rd.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

Britain wakes up to coronavirus lockdown

Britons are beginning their first day in virtual lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus amid complaints the advice is confusing or doesn’t go far enough.

AAP Newswire