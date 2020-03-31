World

Swedish virus coffins get special mark

By AAP Newswire

Swedish field hospital - AAP

The Swedish association of funeral directors has introduced a special marking for coffins containing the remains of people who have died due to the coronavirus.

Ulf Lerneus, who heads the association, said on Monday the symbol shows three drops signifying the infectious droplets that spread the virus, Stockholm daily Aftonbladet reported.

"It should alert those who are going to transport the coffin from the mortuary that there is potential infection risk if it is opened," he was quoted as saying.

The association represents about 430 funeral directors across the country.

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Sweden rose to about 4000 on Monday, while 146 have died, the Public Health Agency reported.

The Swedish association of funeral directors last week secured an agreement with the main local newspapers allowing next of kin to - free of charge - publish revised funeral notices, for instance if a funeral has been postponed or cancelled in line with new limits on public gatherings.

Sweden as of Sunday limited gatherings to 50 people, which also applies to funerals.

Some people have opted to livestream the funeral ceremony to limit the number of people in attendance, and to shield the elderly and other risk groups from possible infection.

A person who has died due to COVID-19 cannot be viewed, and according to Swedish legislation adopted in 2012, a funeral must take place within a month, with few exceptions.

