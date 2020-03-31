World

Hong Kong jails 3 for breaching quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Restaurant in Hong Kong - AAP

1 of 1

Three men have been sentenced to imprisonment for violating Hong Kong's compulsory quarantine measures.

A 31-year-old man was given a three-month custodial sentence for giving regulatory officials a false residential address.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old and a 41-year-old violated the restrictions by leaving their places of residence.

Both were intercepted at border-control points between Hong Kong and mainland China.

The men received respectively 10 days and six weeks' imprisonment.

The government said in a statement that they welcomed the judgement and that the sentences sent a clear message to the community that breaching quarantine orders is a criminal offence and that the government would not tolerate it.

Hong Kong continues to record an escalation in cases.

The government issued a new measure to make 14-day quarantine compulsory for anyone entering the city from overseas or from mainland China.

There are 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, a number that has tripled over a two-week period as overseas residents rushed to return from Europe, as well from Hubei province, where the outbreak originated and where the number of infections has run into the thousands.

Those in quarantine must wear a QR-coded trackable wristband and remain in their places of residence.

But there are currently more than 32,000 people undergoing such measures and criticisms include questions about the effectiveness of the bands and about the government's ability to keep track of such numbers.

In response to a second wave of infections in Hong Kong the government has limited gatherings to a maximum of four people and shut down public areas, such as sports grounds.

Latest articles

News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police increasing patrols following business closures

Police are increasing their patrols around Greater Shepparton in a bid to protect vulnerable businesses who have had to cease trading due to COVID-19. Operation Eastern Shield kicked off on Friday night with the aim of increasing the police presence...

Liz Mellino
News

Goulburn Valley locals say thanks

With the changing situation around COVID-19, we have launched a community hour on our Facebook page from 10 am to 11 am to allow locals to send in messages of thanks, to congratulate service workers in the community or just share how...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s local virus cases down

For the sixth time in eight days China has reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus but imported cases have risen.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Japan’s economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now but is setting up a coronavirus task force..

AAP Newswire
World

Britain wakes up to coronavirus lockdown

Britons are beginning their first day in virtual lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus amid complaints the advice is confusing or doesn’t go far enough.

AAP Newswire