Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum

By AAP Newswire

Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands - AAP

A Van Gogh painting has been stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands in an overnight heist, the museum says. The museum, east of Amsterdam, has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The stolen painting - titled Lentetuin or Spring Garden from 1884 - depicts a woman in a garden with sparse red-flowered bushes and the church building in the background. "We are angry, shocked and sad," Singer general director Evert van Os told a news conference broadcast on YouTube. Police said the thieves had forced the building's glass front doors open at about 3.15am. Dutch museums have been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak since March 12.

