Tempers rise as US stimulus vote nears

By AAP Newswire

Virus Outbreak New York - AAP

US senators are set to vote on a $US2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although critics from the right and left threatened to hold up the bill.

Top aides to Republican President Donald Trump and senior Senate Republicans and Democrats said they agreed on the unprecedented stimulus bill in the early hours of Wednesday after five days of talks.

The massive bill includes a $US500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $US3000 apiece to millions of US families.

Several Republican senators said the bill needed to be changed to ensure that laid-off workers would not be paid more than they earned on the job.

"This bill pays you more not to work than if you were working," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told a news conference.

In response, Senator Bernie Sanders, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he was prepared to block the bill if Republicans do not drop their objections.

That came after leaders of both parties predicted a Wednesday vote.

"Today the Senate will act to help the people of this country weather this storm," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the chamber convened at noon.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said his party was willing to pass the bill as quickly as possible.

"Help is on the way. Big help. Quick help," he said on the Senate floor.

Trump is ready to sign the measure into law, the White House said, but it was unclear how quickly Congress could get the package to his desk.

McConnell did not say what time the Senate would hold its vote, and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is not expected to act before Thursday.

The package will also include $US350 billion for small-business loans, $US250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $US100 billion for hospitals and related health systems.

It would be the largest rescue package ever approved by Congress and the third such effort to be passed this month.

The money at stake amounts to nearly half of the $US4.7 trillion the government spends annually.

The package aims to flood the US economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of a pandemic that has killed 812 people in the United States and infected more than 59,200.

The governors of at least 18 states, including New York, have issued stay-at-home directives affecting about half the US population.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 rallied for a second straight day, closing up 1.15 per cent.

The stimulus bill also must pass the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who proposed a more far-reaching rescue package, did not say whether she would support the Senate version.

