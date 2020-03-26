Kiwis awaken to life under lockdown

New Zealanders are waking on Thursday morning to an eerie calmness that will be their new normal for the next month.

There are fewer cars on the road, a vastly reduced number of trains, busses and aeroplanes running to their schedules, and almost no one on the sidewalks.

Under order from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Kiwis are in an enforced lockdown as the government aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

New Zealand health officials have recorded 205 confirmed or likely cases of the virus, with no deaths, and just six people currently requiring hospitalisation, each in a stable condition.

However, unlike Australia, New Zealand is heading into a major clampdown ahead of any loss of life.

Citizens will be asked to stay home wherever possible, with trips out of the house allowed for visits to a small number of essential services, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks.

Some workers designated "essential" will be able to move to and from their workplaces.

Ms Ardern despite the clampdown, more Kiwis would catch the virus in the coming weeks.

"The numbers will go up. The modelling suggests we may have several thousand cases. That could be within a 10-12 day period," she said.

"But if we all follow the rules we should then see a difference being made."

Kiwis have been asked to keep any physical contact to their household and any nearby close family members - their partners or children only - during the lockdown.

Additionally, Kiwis that live alone can nominate one person to spend time with, to ensure a degree of closeness to those most isolated.

Personal groupings are being referred to as your "bubble", with microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles saying maintaining the integrity of your bubble is the most important factor.

"You are in a bubble ... and you need to stay in your bubble and if you get out of your bubble you're going to pop that bubble and that's going to put us all at risk," she told Radio NZ.

"People are the weak points.

"Hand-washing is so, so important. We can go outside, keep it to essential trips and stay two metres away from people ... we need to wash our hands as soon as we get back in the house."

Civil Defence Emergency Management Director Sarah Stuart-Black said she understood while many would anxious, but urged New Zealanders to settle into a new groove.

"Just take a bit of a breath," she said.

"We're talking about hanging out at home. You've still got a TV and you've got the water out of the tap and you've got the things in your cupboard.

"We can work through this step by step."