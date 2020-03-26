World

World’s Christians pray for end to virus

By AAP Newswire

Boy recites the Our Father prayer in Italy. - AAP

1 of 1

Pope Francis and Christians worldwide have recited The Lord's Prayer to ask God to stop the coronavirus pandemic which has infected nearly half a million people, disrupted countless lives and shut down churches and other public venues. Francis invited all other Christian leaders and individual Christians to recite the Our Father prayer simultaneously at noon Italian time on Wednesday. "In this moment, we want to implore (God's) mercy for a humanity so sorely tried by the coronavirus pandemic. We do it together, Christians of every Church and Community, of every tradition, of every age, language and nation," he said. In an introduction to the Our Father, which is also known as The Lord's Prayer, he said it was also for "the sick and their families, health workers and those who assist them, for authorities, police forces and volunteers, for the (religious) ministers of our communities". There are about 2.3 billion Christians in the world, of whom about 1.3 billion are Roman Catholics. The 83-year-old Francis prayed from inside the Vatican, where he has been holed up for the past few weeks as a precaution as Italy has imposed stringent measures to tackle what has become the world's worst outbreak of the disease. On Friday, Francis will deliver an extraordinary Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter.

Latest articles

National

NSW council elections canned due to virus

Local council elections in NSW will be postponed by a year, until September 2021 to ensure the safety of voters, electoral staff and candidates amid COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

NT businesses adapt to harsh virus reality

Australian companies have had their business models ripped out from under them, but Darwin eatery Good Thanks is adapting and trying to keep its staff employed.

AAP Newswire
National

WA wife granted access to dead man’s sperm

The West Australian Supreme Court has granted a woman permission to obtain her dead husband’s sperm so she can have a child.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has told a shopper there is enough toilet paper in the country for the next 10 years.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.

AAP Newswire
World

Britain wakes up to coronavirus lockdown

Britons are beginning their first day in virtual lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus amid complaints the advice is confusing or doesn’t go far enough.

AAP Newswire