Gunmen, bombers attack Sikhs in Kabul

Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers have attacked a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul and up to 200 people were believed to be trapped inside, a member of parliament says.

Afghan security forces had blocked off the area on Wednesday and were battling the attackers, killing two of them, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists.

"The majority of people were rescued, unfortunately there are casualties," he said, adding defence forces would take some time to entirely secure the area as they were moving slowly to prevent civilian casualties.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers there were or who they were.

A health ministry spokesman said one child had been killed and 15 people wounded but the toll could rise.

Sikhs have been the target of attack by Islamist militants before in South Asia. A Taliban spokesman, in a message on Twitter, denied responsibility for the attack.

Narender Singh Khalsa, a member of parliament who represents the tiny Sikh community, said he had reports that four people had been killed and up to 200 people trapped inside the temple in the early morning attack.

"Three suicide bombers entered a dharamsala," he said, referring to a sanctuary area in a temple compound.

"The gunmen started their attack at a time when the dharamsala was full of worshippers," he said.

The attack comes a day after the United States said it would cut its aid to the government by $US1 billion ($A1.7 billion) over frustrations that feuding political leaders could not reach an agreement and form a team to negotiate with the Taliban.

A NATO Resolute Support defence official said the response to the attack had been led and executed by Afghan forces but received some advice and assistance from NATO.

Sikhs are a small religious minority in Afghanistan. They have suffered widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists.

Human rights activists condemned the attack. Amnesty International South Asia tweeted: "We are shocked and disheartened ... the authorities have a responsibility to protect minorities and their places of worship in Afghanistan."

The United States last month struck a deal with the Taliban on the withdrawal of US-led international troops but the agreement does not include Islamic State militants.