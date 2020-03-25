NZ declares national state of emergency

With another record amount of COVID-19 cases identified, the New Zealand government has been granted extraordinary operating powers to implement a nationwide lockdown.

A State of National Emergency was declared by Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare on Wednesday, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's issuing of an Epidemic Notice on Tuesday.

With parliament not due to sit for another month, Ms Ardern's government now has a barely-checked ability to enforce a national lockdown deemed necessary to fight the coronavirus.

This consolidation of power comes with the blessing of the opposition, and with support from Kiwi citizens eager to see the containment of the spiralling pandemic.

A fresh 50 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning has the country's overall tally at 205.

As of Wednesday night, New Zealanders will largely be confined to their own homes in a lockdown far more severe than Australian restrictions.

Ms Ardern said the pandemic required "a significant and coordinated response by and across central and local government" and for each citizen to minimise their contact with each other through self-isolation.

"Unlike so many other gravely inundated countries, we have a window of opportunity to stay home, break the chain of transmission, and save lives," Ms Ardern said.

"We must take this period of self-isolation deadly seriously."

The State of National Emergency allows the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, Sarah Stuart-Black, a range of powers.

Ms Black can order roads closed, to take control of buildings and public spaces, and to regulate and control the flow of food, fuel and essential supplies.

Police will enforce the crackdown, and if necessary, be supported by military officers on Kiwi streets.

"It would be great if I didn't have to use any (powers)," Ms Black said.

"We're hoping that people have heard the messages and understand how horrendous this could get."

Ms Black said experience from New Zealanders fighting tragedy

"Over recent years ... we've had a range of emergencies where New Zealanders have listened to that advice and taken the right action to take themselves and their families safe," she said.

"We've seen it in earthquakes and tsunami risk and fires and the mosque shootings. This is another challenge for us."

Of New Zealand's 205 cases, just six required hospital treatment and none are in intensive care.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said numbers would continue to rise as households began to mandatorily self-isolate under tough new government restrictions.

"Even as we go into alert level four we will continue to see a rise in cases for at least 10 days," he said.

"The infections we are finding today and over the coming week to 10 days are people that have been infected before today."