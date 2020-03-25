Trump wants US economy open by Easter

US President Donald Trump has pressed his case for a re-opening of the American economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

Trump and his coronavirus team on March 16 put in place recommendations for people across the country to cut down social and professional interactions for 15 days in a bid to reduce the virus' spread.

During a live town hall broadcast on Fox News Channel, he said he would like to have businesses opening their doors again by Easter, on April 12.

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," he said on Tuesday.

The president said the country did not take drastic measures to fight car crashes and flu deaths similar to those it is taking for the coronavirus.

He said Americans could continue practising social distancing measures, which health experts say are crucial to prevent infection, while also going back to work.

"We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don't turn the country off," Trump said.

"You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."

The president has come under criticism from fellow Republicans and others for saying he would like to reopen the economy, even as the Pentagon and others forecast the outbreak could last for months.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, told CNN the crisis would stretch longer than 15 days.

"We don't think that we're going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six days or so, or whenever this 15 days is up from the time that they started this imaginary clock," he said.

Fox has come under criticism for its own treatment of the virus as some opinion program hosts played it down in the early period of its spread.

The president, who said early on in the crisis that the virus was under control, has been stunned by its impact on the economy and the stock market.

"Our people want to return to work," he said on Twitter earlier on Tuesday.

"They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM!"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration was looking at low-infection areas where the economy might be reopened after a 15-day shutdown period ends next week.