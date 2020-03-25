World

UK posts biggest rise yet in virus deaths

By AAP Newswire

Mounted police in London - AAP

1 of 1

Britain has posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly.

The death toll across the UK rose by 87 on Tuesday to 422 as of 9am local time, a 26 per cent increase on the previous day, the health ministry said in a statement.

Confirmed cases rose to 8077 from 6650, a 21 per cent rise that followed a couple of days in which the rate of increase appeared to have tailed off somewhat.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends, Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Bookmakers take coronavirus hit too

Not even the billion-dollar sports betting industry is safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic with bookmakers fearing big losses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

New biosecurity measures in Vic/NSW

Further protocols have been introduced in NSW and Victoria as the multi-billion dollar industry tries to stay afloat.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sydney preference for Princess Jenni

Trainer David Brideoake hopes to run Victorian mare Princess Jenni in the Emancipation Stakes as a lead-in to the Group One Coolmore Legacy Stakes in Sydney.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has told a shopper there is enough toilet paper in the country for the next 10 years.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.

AAP Newswire
World

Britain wakes up to coronavirus lockdown

Britons are beginning their first day in virtual lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus amid complaints the advice is confusing or doesn’t go far enough.

AAP Newswire