Italy virus cases ‘10 times’ official data

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy is probably 10 times the official tally, the head of the agency collating the data says.

Italy has seen more fatalities than any other country, with latest figures showing that 6077 people have died from the infection in barely a month.

The number of confirmed cases has hit 64,000.

However, testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, meaning that thousands of infections have certainly gone undetected.

"A ratio of one certified case out of every 10 is credible," Civil Protection Agency head Angelo Borrelli told La Repubblica newspaper, indicating he believed as many as 640,000 people could have been infected.

After four weeks of steep increases in deaths and cases, the growth rate has eased since Sunday, raising hopes the most aggressive phase of the contagion might be over.

Bergamo mayor Giorgio Gori, in the hard-hit northern region of Lombardy, said the official numbers of the last two days indicate a slowdown in the epidemic.

"I am being cautious because I do not want to delude myself, but at the same time I have a lot of hope that two whole weeks of lockdown plus increasingly restrictive measures are producing results," he told a group of foreign reporters.

The government has shut down all non-essential business until April 3.

The cabinet was due to meet later on Tuesday to tighten the screws still further, including hiking fines for people violating the shutdown to up to 4000 euros ($A7300) from a maximum 206 euros ($A370) at present.

A new directive under review, seen by Reuters, would also give the government the option to extend parts of the lockdown to July 31.

The Civil Protection Agency said the biggest difficulty facing the country was a shortage of masks and ventilators - a problem that has dogged the health system since the contagion first surfaced in Lombardy on February 21.