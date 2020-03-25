Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The International Olympic Committee has postponed this summer's Tokyo Games for a year as coronavirus deaths mount around the world.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers are closing in on a nearly $US2 trillion ($A3.4 trillion) deal to help cushion the economic damage from the crisis.

The IOC acted on the recommendation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adding the Olympics to a long roster of sports events cancelled because of the deadly outbreak.

In Washington, top congressional and White House officials said they expected to reach a deal on Tuesday on a measure to shore up businesses and send relief checks to ordinary Americans.

US President Donald Trump urged swift action.

"Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Spain started storing bodies in an ice rink converted to a morgue, and the World Health Organisation warned infections around the globe are expected to increase "considerably".

Some 85 per cent of new infections came from Europe and the US, according to the WHO, with Spain registering a record daily increase of 6584 new infections and a leap of 500 in the death toll to 2696.

In Madrid, vans driven by workers in protective suits and masks brought bodies to the Palacio de Hielo - Ice Palace - mall to store at its indoor skating rink until they can be buried or cremated after other facilities became overwhelmed.

The Spanish capital last week adapted two hotels to serve as emergency hospitals to help with the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

As health care workers worked around the clock, they also struggled with scarce supplies.

"All over the country, you see examples of workers inventing homemade suits using plastics," a Guadalajara hospital lung specialist, Olga Mediano, said.

"The protective suits are fundamental because without health workers we won't be able to do anything."

More than 387,000 people worldwide have been infected by the new coronavirus and more than 16,700 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Geneva, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris cited a "glimmer of hope" in hard-hit Italy after two days of slight declines in the number of new cases and deaths, while cautioning that it was early days.

In another positive sign, Chinese authorities said they would finally end a two-month lockdown in hard-hit Hubei province where the coronavirus outbreak first began.

Still, Harris said the scope of the global outbreak was "enormous" and that cases were expected to increase considerably.

"Just to put it in proportion: It took two years in the worst Ebola outbreak we ever had, the West African outbreak, to reach 11,000 deaths," Harris said.

In Italy, Spain and France, the pandemic has already pushed national health systems to their breaking points.

The outbreak has killed more than 6000 Italians, the highest death toll of any country.

Officials said on Monday the virus had claimed just over 600 more lives, down from 793 two days earlier.