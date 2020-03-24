Kiwis rush to stores ahead of NZ lockdown

New Zealand has recorded another leap in positive tests for coronavirus ahead of the community-wide lockdown beginning at midnight on Wednesday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday there were now 155 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, up from 102 on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has ordered her nation into a month-long lockdown, said New Zealanders should not be alarmed to see that number jump further still.

"I wouldn't expect us to see a slowdown any sooner than 10 to 12 days ... it will get worse before they will get better," she said.

"There is a lag (between) the transmission and the manifestation of COVID-19 symptoms.

"Over the next few weeks cases will go up, particularly as we have New Zealanders returning home (who) still represent the vast majority of cases."

The impending crackdown has sent Kiwis into a buying and communication frenzy.

Kiri Hannifin of supermarket chain Countdown said Kiwis flooded to the stores after Ms Ardern's announcement.

"We had another exceptionally huge day yesterday. Enough to feed 10 million Kiwis and it's got to stop," she told Radio NZ.

"I understand how people feel but it's not necessary and it's not fair. We don't need to ration.

"We'll have dairy and meat and fruit and vegetables. We are so lucky here."

Telecommunications Forum chief executive Geoff Thorn said Ms Ardern's announcement of the level four restrictions on Monday prompted a record number of Kiwis to pick up their phones and call loved ones.

"It was unprecedented ... we saw a huge spike in the number of voice calls," he said.

Connection with loved ones has been a central issue for many Kiwis ahead of the lockdown.

With a major focus on isolating within households, many New Zealanders held fears that they would not be able to hold their partners or children should they not reside together.

Ms Ardern allayed those concerns, saying Kiwis should limit their close contacts to a very small "bubble" of people for the month ahead.

"Whatever your bubble is for the month ... that small group of individuals, is the bubble that you must maintain," she said.

"As soon as you start opening up contact with many different individuals, that's when the risk grows."

The New Zealand government is contemplating mercy flights for Kiwis who can't get home as global airport hubs shut down.

On Wednesday, Parliament will return for a single sitting day to table an epidemic notice, required to grant powers to enforce the shutdown.

The parliament won't sit again until April 28 at the earliest.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said coronavirus was "as serious" a threat as Hitler's Germany, the great depression, and natural disaster.

"We have a plan to defeat this invisible enemy and we will emerge a stronger people," he said.

Mr Peters, who at 74 is in a high-risk group, is working from his Auckland home during the lockdown while Ms Ardern has relocated to Wellington.