Merkel’s coronavirus test is negative

By AAP Newswire

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus has come back negative, although the German chancellor is expected to undergo further tests.

Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with an infected doctor.

"The test was negative," a government spokesman said on Monday. "Further tests will follow."

German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Monday Merkel was healthy but working from home.

Merkel had on Friday afternoon received a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, from the doctor and she went into quarantine after learning of his positive test result.

Merkel's chief of staff said on Sunday the chancellor had only had brief contact with the doctor, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel has already said she will not seek a fifth term as chancellor in federal elections due by October 2021.

Last year, Merkel suffered several bouts of shaking at public events, sparking speculation about her health.

"I am aware of the responsibility of my office," she told reporters last July after the tremor episodes.

"I behave appropriately as far as my health is concerned ... I look after my health."

