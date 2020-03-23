World

Spain seeking extended state of emergency

By AAP Newswire

Passeig de Sant Joan street in Barcelona - AAP

1 of 1

The Spanish government is seeking to extend a state of emergency until April 11 as it tries to control Europe's second-worst outbreak of coronavirus.

The death toll has jumped to more than 1700, and more than 28,000 have been infected.

"We are at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news briefing on Sunday, a day after warning that the worst was yet to come in the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the military would have a larger role in the pandemic's response and called for more economic help from the EU.

The nationwide state of emergency, announced on March 14 and intended to last 15 days, bars people from all but essential outings.

An extension would need to be approved by parliament but that is guaranteed after the main opposition party, the conservative People's Party, said it would support it.

Sanchez said he hoped all parties would support the extension. It would be the first time in Spain's four-decade democracy that a state of emergency would be prolonged.

"We hope that with this so drastic, dramatic and hard measure ... we can bend the coronavirus' curve," he said.

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 1720 on Sunday from 1326 the day before, while the number of registered cases rose to 28,572 from 24,926, according to the Health Ministry's data.

Officials cautiously highlighted that the number of new daily registered cases had dropped by 26 per cent from Saturday to Sunday.

The head of Spain's health emergency committee Fernando Simon said it was early days.

"The general trend towards stabilisation can give some hope but we need to be very cautious," he said.

The death rate from the illness is around six per cent in Spain, Simon added, but he suggested the rate is actually lower because the number of cases of infection is in fact likely higher than those recorded.

The government also announced that - starting at midnight - it will restrict entry for most foreigners at air and sea ports for the next 30 days.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has told a shopper there is enough toilet paper in the country for the next 10 years.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.

AAP Newswire
World

Philippines reports 73 new virus cases

There have been another 73 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Philippines and 25 peoplee have died after contracting the illness.

AAP Newswire