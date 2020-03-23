World

Merkel in quarantine after doctor infected

By AAP Newswire

Angela Merkel - AAP

1 of 1

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being told a doctor who gave her a vaccine has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel, 65, was told about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following the rules on social distancing, saying it was important to remain at least 1.5 metres apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.

"I know that it means sacrifice," she said, citing the economic and social costs of the lockdown.

"I'm moved by the fact that so many are abiding by these rules. This way we show care for older and sick people, because the virus is most dangerous to them. In short, we are saving lives with this."

Merkel said the lockdown had already affected her profoundly too.

"My life has also fundamentally changed and now consists largely of phone calls and video conferences," she said.

The development illustrated how even world leaders aren't free from the risk of infection.

"With a certain distance the risk of infections is reduced almost to zero," Merkel told reporters.

"Whether you are half a metre apart or 1.5 metres apart makes a huge difference."

Seconds later, she was informed that her doctor had tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Muslim artists exhibition launched in Shepparton

The Australian Muslim Artists Exhibition was officially launched in Shepparton earlier this month, exploring the Islamic culture through art. Launched on Saturday, March 14, the Australian Muslim Artists: a La Trobe University and Islamic Art Museum...

Liz Mellino
Entertainment

Muslim artists exhibition launched at Shepparton’s La trobe Uni

The Australian Muslim Artists Exhibition was officially launched in Shepparton earlier this month, exploring the Islamic culture through art. Launched on Saturday, March 14, the Australian Muslim Artists: a La Trobe University and Islamic Art Museum...

Liz Mellino
Entertainment

Shane Jacobson delights the crowd at GV Brain dinner

Comedy is tragedy plus time, according to Australian comedian and actor Shane Jacobson. But it’s probably still too early to joke about coronavirus. Last Wednesday, Mr Jacobson had a 207-strong audience at The Woolshed Emerald Bank in stitches...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has told a shopper there is enough toilet paper in the country for the next 10 years.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.

AAP Newswire
World

Philippines reports 73 new virus cases

There have been another 73 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Philippines and 25 peoplee have died after contracting the illness.

AAP Newswire