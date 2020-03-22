World

Japan - 14 virus cases at medical centre

By AAP Newswire

A woman crosses a street near Tokyo Station - AAP

1 of 1

Japan's Oita prefecture has confirmed two new coronavirus infections at a medical centre, bringing the total at the facility to 14 and making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo newswire says.

Two female nurses who work at the Oita Medical Centre, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus on Sunday although they showed only mild symptoms, Kyodo said.

The new cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical centre, including nurses and doctors.

The southwestern prefecture is conducting virus tests for about 600 staff and patients who are or were hospitalised, the newswire said, with the view that they may be linked to a cluster.

Japan has recorded 1055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number passed the 1,000 milestone on Saturday as the nation battles to avoid a health crisis ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

The official national tally does not include the 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.

Kyodo also reported on Sunday that Osaka confirmed that a man in his 70s with coronavirus has died, the second death in the western prefecture.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has told a shopper there is enough toilet paper in the country for the next 10 years.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.

AAP Newswire
World

Philippines reports 73 new virus cases

There have been another 73 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Philippines and 25 peoplee have died after contracting the illness.

AAP Newswire