Italy virus deaths surge by 627 in one day

By AAP Newswire

A patient at Bergamo Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Italy - AAP

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4032 in by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious virus.

Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150.

While deaths rose 18.4 per cent, the total number of cases in Italy rose to 47,021 from a previous 41,035, an increase of 14.6 per cent, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation, with 2549 deaths and 22,264 cases.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 5129 had fully recovered on Friday compared to 4440 the day before.

There were 2655 people in intensive care against a previous 2498.

