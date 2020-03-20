World

Malaysian army to enforce virus curbs

By AAP Newswire

Malaysia will mobilise the army to help enforce curbs on movement aimed at reining in the coronavirus, the government says, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia reported 130 new infections on Friday, taking its total to 1030, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of those across Southeast Asia.

Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses and ordered people to limit going outside, warning of a "tsunami" of cases if the curbs are not followed.

But people continued to go to restaurants and parks, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday.

"The army will begin mobilising on Sunday," he told a news briefing. "We are confident with the army's assistance, we would be better able to enforce this order."

People could be arrested if they defy the curbs without good reason, he said.

The health ministry also urged people to stay at home, saying 15 healthcare workers in the country had been infected with the virus.

"Our simple message to the public today: Please help us to help you. Stay at home," Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook.

Malaysians with long-term entry passes to another country will be allowed to travel out for work, but only be able to return home after the end of current restrictions, the government said on Friday.

An Islamic gathering in Kuala Lumpur that was attended by 16,000 people has been linked to nearly 750 cases in Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia alone, the event has been linked to nearly two-thirds of the total number of infections.

Authorities are scrambling to track those who attended, including hundreds of Rohingya and other refugees.

Around 4000 of the 14,500 Malaysians who attended had yet to be screened for the coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

Citizens of two dozen countries attended, including Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

