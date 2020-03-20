World

Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus and will hold a videoconference instead, the White House says.

The decision comes as nations around the world seal their borders and ban travel to stop the virus's spread.

Trump held a videoconference with the leaders of the world's major industrialised countries earlier this week and plans to repeat that in April, May and June, when the physical meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland was scheduled to take place.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who also serves as Trump's G7 "sherpa", has informed his counterparts about the move.

"In order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 and at President Trump's direction, National Economic Council Director and US Sherpa for the 2020 G7 Larry Kudlow has informed his Sherpa colleagues that the G7 Leaders' Summit the US was set to host in June at Camp David will now be done by video-teleconference," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement to Reuters.

"The White House also informed the other G7 members that in order to continue close co-ordination, the President will convene the Leaders' via video teleconference in April and May just as he did this week," he said.

The White House views the change as part of mitigation efforts to fight the virus. Countries usually send large delegations with their leaders to G7 summits and journalists from around the world convene to cover their meeting as well.

Latest articles

National

Dunny roll wiped out in regional Victoria

A fire-ravaged Victorian regional community has been wiped clean of toilet paper and hand soap from its public dunnies.

AAP Newswire
National

Spot checks in Tas virus border control

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says authorities will be undertaking spot checks to ensure strict coronavirus quarantine measures are being followed.

AAP Newswire
National

Charities fear collapse over coronavirus

Australia’s charities have asked the federal government for an urgent support package as they fear “systemic collapse” because of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has told a shopper there is enough toilet paper in the country for the next 10 years.

AAP Newswire
World

Christchurch prayers hear unifying message

Imam Gamal Fouda has spoken of the importance of charity at a Friday Prayers service in Christchurch to mark a year since a mass shooting at his Al Noor mosque.

AAP Newswire