NZ govt to prop up Air New Zealand

The New Zealand government will lend Air New Zealand almost a billion dollars as its national flag carrier experiences severe coronavirus-related turbulence.

On Friday morning, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said up to $NZ900 million ($A890 million) would be available to the airline in loans over the next two years.

"Air New Zealand has a unique and critical role in our economy and society," Mr Robertson said.

"Without this intervention, New Zealand was at risk of not having a national airline."

Airlines are among the businesses most hit by the spread of COVID-19, with new border restrictions announced by Australia and New Zealand, essentially ending international travel by non-citizens.

It remains to be seen whether any international flights will be viable under the new border regime.

Air New Zealand had already announced plans to cut 80 per cent of its trans-Tasman flights, ending 13 routes.

It is looking to make up to 30 per cent of its workforce redundant.

Chairman Dame Therese Walsh said her airline was "greatly appreciative" of the loan facility.

Air NZ has also cancelled plans to issue a small dividend later this month as one of the terms of the loan.

The New Zealand government, which says it expects the loans to be repaid, owns 52 per cent of Air New Zealand.