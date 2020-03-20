World

Italy’s virus death toll surpasses China

By AAP Newswire

Italian nurse - AAP

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials say.

Thursday's figure represented a slight improvement on the day before, when Italy recorded 475 deaths.

Official data indicates 3245 people have died in China since the virus first emerged there late last year.

Italy's outbreak came to light in the north of the country on February 21.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713, up 14.9 per cent, a faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Of those originally infected, 4440 had fully recovered compared to 4025 the day before.

There were 2498 people in intensive care against a previous 2257.

