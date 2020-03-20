Enough toilet paper for 10 years: Dutch PM

World

By AAP Newswire

Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Eric Wiebes - AAP

The prime minister in the Netherlands has offered reassurances amid the global coronavirus outbreak, telling citizens there is no shortage of toilet paper.

"Yes, I have enough," Mark Rutte told a shopper in an informal exchange while visiting a supermarket to show support for workers.

"They have it (on shelves) again."

"But there's enough in the whole country for the coming 10 years," he said.

"We can all poop for 10 years."

Dutch supermarkets shelves have mostly refilled following a stockpiling episode last week.

