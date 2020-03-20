Greek police detain 20 in terror raids

World
Greek police detain 20 in terror raidsBy AAP Newswire
Greek anti-terrorism police have detained more than 20 people in raids in Athens and seized heavy weaponry including anti-tank arms, authorities say.
A police statement said the raids in two central Athens locations followed co-operation with Greece's secret service.
Press reports said the detainees were Kurds living in Greece.
The statement said that in one of the locations raided police discovered a secret tunnel but provided no further information.