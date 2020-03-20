World

Greek police detain 20 in terror raids

By AAP Newswire

Greek anti-terrorism officers - AAP

1 of 1

Greek anti-terrorism police have detained more than 20 people in raids in Athens and seized heavy weaponry including anti-tank arms, authorities say.

A police statement said the raids in two central Athens locations followed co-operation with Greece's secret service.

Press reports said the detainees were Kurds living in Greece.

The statement said that in one of the locations raided police discovered a secret tunnel but provided no further information.

