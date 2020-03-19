World

New virus cases rebound in South Korea

By AAP Newswire

South Korea has posted a jump in new coronavirus cases, reversing days of slowing infections after a new outbreak emerged in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 new cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 8565.

The country had recorded fewer than 100 new infections for four days in a row until Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 97 are from Daegu, southeast of Seoul, where the KCDC said at least 74 patients at a nursing home have tested positive for the virus this week.

The KCDC did not specify now many of the new cases were linked to the nursing home directly.

The fresh outbreak has prompted Daegu officials to launch extensive checks on all other nursing homes involving more than 33,000 people.

"The rise in new infections could be ascribed to the nursing home where the outbreak occurred and our across-the-board survey on similar facilities", Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin told a briefing, without elaborating on the numbers.

