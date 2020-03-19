World

Sanders to ‘assess’ US campaign

By AAP Newswire

Bernie Sanders - AAP

1 of 1

US Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders plans to talk with supporters to "assess his campaign" after bruising losses to Joe Biden in the most recent round of voting, his campaign says.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Senator Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in the statement.

"In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

Biden, the former US vice president, has emerged as the front-runner for the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in November's general election after a string of victories, including a dominating sweep on Tuesday in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

Latest articles

World

Sanders to ‘assess’ US campaign

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says he “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign”.

AAP Newswire
World

China defends barring US reporters

China has asked journalists from three major US papers, whose credentials expire this year, to hand back their press cards.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ coronavirus cases nearly double

A leap of eight positive tests for COVID-19 means there are 20 people with confirmed cases of the virus on Kiwi soil - including one self-isolating Australian.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Rome’s Catholic churches ordered closed

In an apparently unprecedented move, Rome’s Catholic churches have been ordered to close because of coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire