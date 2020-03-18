Biden opens big lead on Sanders in Florida

Joe Biden has opened a huge early lead over Bernie Sanders as results rolled in from the Democratic presidential primary in Florida, one of three states defying the coronavirus threat to vote on Tuesday.

Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic race, led Sanders by a whopping 59 per cent to 20 per cent, with 42 per cent of Florida's precincts reporting.

Voting was still under way in sections of Florida, as well as Illinois and Arizona.

Biden, the former vice president, hopes big victories on Tuesday will help him amass an unassailable advantage over Sanders in the race to choose a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

The race enters an extended hiatus with no voting scheduled for weeks.

Florida, a traditional battleground in the general election that Trump won by 1.2 percentage points in 2016, is the biggest prize of the day with 219 delegates.

Edison Research polls found a majority of voters in all three states trusted Biden more than Sanders, a US senator from Vermont, to handle a major crisis.

The polls also found about half of voters in Illinois were "very concerned" about the potential effects of the outbreak, which caused Ohio to cancel its planned nominating contest.

Gloved poll workers and hand sanitizer dispensers met voters in the three states amid a health crisis that has upended the campaign and shut down much of American life as in other parts of the world.

Sanders, 78, who trails Biden, 77, in opinion polls in all three states, could face renewed pressure to end his bid if he loses badly on Tuesday.

Many Democrats do not want a repeat of 2016, when they believe his long, bitter primary battle with Hillary Clinton played a role in her upset loss to Trump, 73.

The polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of 10 in Illinois and Arizona trusted Biden more than Sanders in a crisis.

They also found seven of 10 voters in all three states believed Biden had the best chance of beating Trump, a crucial factor in a Democratic race where electability has been the top priority for many voters.

Biden has taken command of the Democratic race in the past two weeks, scoring victories in 16 of the last 21 state contests and building a lead of roughly 150 delegates over Sanders in the chase for the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination at July's Democratic convention.

Several states have postponed their Democratic presidential primaries, including Georgia, which had been scheduled to vote on March 24; Louisiana, on April 4; Maryland, on April 28; and Kentucky, on May 19.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, urged the remaining primary states not to postpone their voting but to focus on ways to make it safer such as voting by mail and extending early voting hours.