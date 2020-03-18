World

Canada mulls emergency to slow virus

By AAP Newswire

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - AAP

1 of 1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged financial support for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak and said he is considering invoking a rarely-used emergency act to restrict the movement of people and goods.

The death toll in Canada doubled to eight with three more deaths in British Columbia and the first in Ontario. There have been nearly 600 infections nationwide.

"We're going to be flowing income supports to millions of Canadians," Trudeau said, adding that details will be outlined on Wednesday.

Direct support for people who do not qualify for unemployment benefits and money for businesses that keep people on the payroll even if they stay home are among possible measures, Trudeau said.

In the meantime, "everyone who can stay home should stay home," Trudeau said, "to prevent our medical system from getting overloaded" during a crisis that could last months.

Trudeau later told reporters he was examining whether to invoke the rarely-used 1988 Emergencies Act, which would allow Ottawa to override provinces and restrict the movement of people and goods.

He spoke after Ontario declared a state of emergency, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants. Ontario Premier Doug Ford committed $C300 million to boost the province's healthcare system.

British Columbia and Alberta were among the provinces that declared states of emergency.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the declaration allows health authorities to ensure adequate staffing levels, for example, by cancelling scheduled vacations.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said using the Emergencies Act was "a measure of last resort ... We would never introduce it without careful consultation with the provinces".

Ottawa on Monday announced the closure of borders to foreign citizens, excluding US citizens. The province of British Columbia wants the ban imposed on Americans as well.

Trudeau spoke to reporters in front of his home, where he has been in quarantine since his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus last week.

Latest articles

National

High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

The High Court has rejected an appeal by prosecutors against a reduced sentence for Melbourne mum Akon Guode, who killed three of her children in a lake.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison healthy but no coronavirus test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been passed healthy after a check-up, but has not been tested for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

SA police to check on those self-isolating

South Australian police will check up on people who have returned from overseas to ensure they self-isolate, as a new legal direction has been issued.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Rome’s Catholic churches ordered closed

In an apparently unprecedented move, Rome’s Catholic churches have been ordered to close because of coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire