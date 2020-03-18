China reports one locally transmitted case

World

China has reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus along with 13 new deaths caused by the illness COVID-19, the country's National Health Commission says.

All but one of the new confirmed cases on Tuesday were brought into the country by citizens returning from abroad, marking a new low for locally transmitted virus cases in China since reporting started.

The single new case that was locally transmitted in the most recent figures was in Hubei province, where the outbreak first began in December.

Imported cases surpassed domestic ones in China for the first time on Sunday, according to figures from the commission.

A total of 3,226 people have died of COVID-19 in China and the coronavirus has infected 80,881 people, of whom 68,679 have recovered.

Taiwan is also trying to prevent imported cases from generating a new spike in infections.

On Tuesday authorities reported 10 new imported cases of COVID-19, all of which are linked to recent overseas travel.

