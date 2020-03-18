World

Virus-wary Jordan bans newspaper printing

By AAP Newswire

Jordan's government has ordered people to stay at home as part of a set of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including halting the printing of newspapers.

The new measures will take effect on Wednesday at 8am local time when all public institutions and bodies will close, with the exception of vital sectors, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference.

All public and private sector employees should stay at home "except for urgent needs," Adaileh said.

The minister added that the new rules exclude those working in the medical and other important sectors.

The government also ordered the closure of all shops except those trading essential supplies and pharmacies.

The authorities banned the printing of newspapers "because they help the transmission of the pandemic," he added.

The Jordanian army said it will prevent people from moving between cities and localities.

Adaileh did not rule out the possibility of applying the Defence Law which gives authorities the power to take further measures, including the provisional suspension of ordinary laws.

Jordan had already taken measures to tackle the virus, including the closure of all the schools and universities for 15 days and a ban on praying at churches and mosques.

Jordan has registered 35 coronavirus cases, nine of whom are foreigners, according to Adaileh.

