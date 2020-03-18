World

German police break up ‘corona parties’

By AAP Newswire

Stay home message in Bavaria, Germany. - AAP

1 of 1

Police in southern Germany have had to break up two so-called "corona parties" after young people gathered despite official admonitions against socialising to curb the spread of coronavirus.

About 100 people met on Monday evening in a park in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg to party, using a music and lighting system powered by a generator, police said on Tuesday.

In the nearby town of Schwabach, 50 youths also gathered in a skate park, partying loudly with music.

They reportedly agreed to meet through social media.

In both cases, officers secured the facilities and dispersed the groups.

Police made an urgent plea to refrain from such gatherings, saying that it is every citizen's responsibility to limit the coronavirus infection rate as much as possible and thereby shield at-risk groups from life-threatening diseases.

They called on parents to sensitise their children.

Due to the coronavirus, public events and gatherings are prohibited across the state of Bavaria until April 19.

Police will be taking tougher action against such parties, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday in Munich.

"Sorry, but this is not acceptable," he said. "This is a real danger."

Latest articles

News

Weekend fires believed to be deliberately lit

Shepparton police attended multiple fires over the weekend, with two being treated as suspicious. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said police were investigating a car fire and a bushfire which occurred an hour...

Liz Mellino
News

Cats unfazed by toilet paper shortage

While their owner is away, the cats will play. Two local cats were clearly unaware of the toilet paper shortage and decided to entertain themselves by destroying several rolls of the precious product. The cats’ owner, Aly, said she arrived...

Morgan Dyer
News

Reward for Lulu’s return

Lulu is missing and she needs your help. The Australian bulldog disappeared from Barooga’s Wattletree Beach campsite in the Murray Valley Regional Park on Thursday, January 9. The young dog is three years old and went missing wearing a pink collar...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Pope walks across empty Rome to pray

The pope has prayed for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stores open amid Italy’s coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus

Italy has earmarked 25 billion euros to help the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 in the locked-down nation.

AAP Newswire
World

France to close schools to battle virus

France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says.

AAP Newswire